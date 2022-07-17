Analysts Set Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) PT at $43.75

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.75.

EVH has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.98.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $297.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Evolent Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 40,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 32,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

