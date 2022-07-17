Analysts Set Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) PT at $127.71

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRFT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company.

Perficient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $91.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Perficient has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.69. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $222.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.66 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perficient

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth $1,468,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth $564,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Perficient by 1,971.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

