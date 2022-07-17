Analysts Set Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT at $142.39

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.96.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Splunk news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $95.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.56. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.84) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

