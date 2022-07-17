Analyzing New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) & Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR)

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) and Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.2%. Generation Income Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. New York Mortgage Trust pays out 800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Generation Income Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and Generation Income Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust $206.87 million 5.20 $193.20 million $0.05 56.40 Generation Income Properties $3.90 million 3.64 -$1.24 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

New York Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Income Properties.

54.3% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and Generation Income Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust 31.18% 7.42% 2.44% Generation Income Properties N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and Generation Income Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust 1 0 3 0 2.50 Generation Income Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 50.71%. Given New York Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New York Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Generation Income Properties.

Summary

New York Mortgage Trust beats Generation Income Properties on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

