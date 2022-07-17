Apollon Limassol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $123,926.00 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $323,955.83 and approximately $123,926.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00004610 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00100610 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00017075 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.21 or 0.00282144 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00041487 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008327 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en.

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

