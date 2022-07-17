Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.49.

Apple Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $150.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.83.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 115,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,561,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 58,492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,615,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,407 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

