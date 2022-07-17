Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 775,000 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the June 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 773,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Apyx Medical Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ APYX opened at $7.50 on Friday. Apyx Medical has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 30.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Apyx Medical during the first quarter worth about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apyx Medical during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on APYX. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

