Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a growth of 191.0% from the June 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $17.96 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27.

Arch Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2844 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) by 273.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

