Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a growth of 191.0% from the June 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Arch Capital Group Stock Performance
Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $17.96 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27.
Arch Capital Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2844 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group
Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) by 273.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
About Arch Capital Group
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arch Capital Group (ACGLN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.