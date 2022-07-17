Ardor (ARDR) Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 17th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $103.08 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00100040 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000578 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00016955 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00277698 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00041463 BTC.
- Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000209 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008267 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
