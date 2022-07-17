Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Update

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Price Performance

Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 55,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,108. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Announces Dividend

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

