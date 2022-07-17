Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Up 124.0% in June

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKFGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 124.0% from the June 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

Shares of Argo Blockchain stock opened at GBX 0.40 ($0.00) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.76. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 2.37 ($0.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.88 million and a P/E ratio of 0.18.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

