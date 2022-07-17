Arqma (ARQ) Price Tops $0.0064 on Top Exchanges

Arqma (ARQ) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $88,510.89 and approximately $51.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,202.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,342.95 or 0.06333967 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00026233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00259755 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.73 or 0.00659043 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00081493 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.63 or 0.00512335 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,964,397 coins and its circulating supply is 13,919,854 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com.

Arqma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

