Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

NYSE:AGO opened at $54.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Assured Guaranty has a twelve month low of $44.63 and a twelve month high of $65.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day moving average of $57.24.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

Insider Activity at Assured Guaranty

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $4,920,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,145,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,158,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,035,000 after acquiring an additional 108,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,714,000 after purchasing an additional 410,594 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,050,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,881,000 after purchasing an additional 53,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,423,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,674,000 after purchasing an additional 30,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,262,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Stories

