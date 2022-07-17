Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ATRA opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $359.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.65. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.18% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $29,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $29,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $102,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,811 shares of company stock worth $243,848. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,613,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,273,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,418 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,189,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,085,000 after purchasing an additional 772,777 shares in the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

