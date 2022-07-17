ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, an increase of 70.2% from the June 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 772,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.45.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Price Performance

ATIP stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. 1,762,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,830. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $8.72.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $153.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.51 million. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 145.08%. Analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.