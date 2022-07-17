Atlas Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th.

Atlas has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Atlas to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ATCO opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45. Atlas has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Atlas will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Atlas by 690.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas in the first quarter worth about $154,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas by 7.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlas in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlas in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas

(Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.