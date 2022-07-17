AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Purchased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,379 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,816 shares during the period. AtriCure makes up approximately 1.1% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.94% of AtriCure worth $28,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,847,000 after acquiring an additional 655,861 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in AtriCure by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,455,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $240,286,000 after acquiring an additional 544,296 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AtriCure by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,437,617 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $169,487,000 after acquiring an additional 162,718 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,265,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in AtriCure by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 498,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,665,000 after acquiring an additional 80,540 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on AtriCure from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

ATRC stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.15. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.17.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $74.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.17 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $136,736.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,240.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

