Aurora (AOA) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week

Aurora (AOA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 17th. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and $113,737.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aurora has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004786 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,876.18 or 1.00055965 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00186403 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io.

Buying and Selling Aurora

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

