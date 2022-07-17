Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 57.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Libra Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,008,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 200.3% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 268,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after purchasing an additional 40,382 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVEM opened at $50.10 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.22 and a 12-month high of $68.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.89.

