AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €34.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($34.00) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($28.00) price target on AXA in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($32.00) price target on AXA in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €29.00 ($29.00) price target on AXA in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.00) price target on AXA in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.00) price target on AXA in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

EPA:CS opened at €20.95 ($20.95) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.05. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($22.13) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($27.69).

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

