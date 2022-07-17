Axel Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,000 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000. General Dynamics comprises 2.4% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.86.
General Dynamics Stock Up 1.1 %
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.
General Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
