Axel Capital Management LLC Invests $9.03 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 11.5% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $159.01 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $158.22 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.06.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.