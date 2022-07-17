Axie Infinity Trading 2.3% Lower This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Axie Infinity coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.36 or 0.00067194 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and $89.35 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,353.87 or 0.99900723 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008933 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003450 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Axie Infinity Profile
Axie Infinity (AXS) is a coin. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,475,674 coins. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.
Axie Infinity Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
