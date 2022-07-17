B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRIVW opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.26. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant stock. Q Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW – Get Rating) by 102.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,913 shares during the quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

