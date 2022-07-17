Barclays Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €60.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €60.00 ($60.00) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on 1COV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($56.00) target price on Covestro in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($42.00) price target on Covestro in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($42.00) price target on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($50.00) price target on Covestro in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($60.00) price target on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

ETR:1COV opened at €32.19 ($32.19) on Wednesday. Covestro has a twelve month low of €30.73 ($30.73) and a twelve month high of €60.24 ($60.24). The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €44.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

