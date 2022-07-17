Barclays Boosts BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target to $49.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its target price increased by Barclays from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BCE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.18.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.00. BCE has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.50.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in BCE by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in BCE by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 37,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BCE by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 10,874 shares during the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

