Barclays Cuts América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Price Target to $22.00

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

AMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered América Móvil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered América Móvil from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in América Móvil by 29.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 47,844 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 10,827 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in América Móvil by 1.0% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in América Móvil during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in América Móvil by 45.7% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 57,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 17,935 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in América Móvil by 422.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 45,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the period. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.