Barclays Cuts James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target to $24.00

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of James River Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, James River Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.20.

James River Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $804.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 0.39. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.94.

James River Group Announces Dividend

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $201.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.40 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. James River Group’s payout ratio is -12.74%.

Institutional Trading of James River Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in James River Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,211,000 after acquiring an additional 81,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,539,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,827,000 after purchasing an additional 98,880 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,317,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in James River Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,768,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,739,000 after buying an additional 83,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in James River Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,619,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,650,000 after buying an additional 192,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

