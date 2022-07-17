Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €62.00 ($62.00) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BAS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($55.00) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($52.00) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Warburg Research set a €60.70 ($60.70) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($62.00) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

ETR BAS opened at €41.46 ($41.46) on Wednesday. Basf has a 52 week low of €39.33 ($39.33) and a 52 week high of €69.52 ($69.52). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.64.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

