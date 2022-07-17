BCM Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

BCM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 1.0% of BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 263.9% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTL opened at $33.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.44. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $43.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.