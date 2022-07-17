Benchmark Lowers Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Price Target to $25.00

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MCS has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Marcus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marcus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marcus presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Marcus stock opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Marcus has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.68 million, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Marcus had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $132.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marcus will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter worth $661,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

