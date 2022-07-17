Berenberg Bank Cuts RS Group (LON:RS1) Price Target to GBX 1,010

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,230 ($14.63) to GBX 1,010 ($12.01) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.61) price target on shares of RS Group in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($16.89) price objective on shares of RS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on RS Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.06) to GBX 1,200 ($14.27) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on RS Group from GBX 1,475 ($17.54) to GBX 1,300 ($15.46) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RS Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,236 ($14.70).

RS Group Price Performance

RS1 stock opened at GBX 933 ($11.10) on Wednesday. RS Group has a twelve month low of GBX 790 ($9.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,060 ($12.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of £4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 1,904.08.

RS Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a GBX 11.60 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

In related news, insider Alex Baldock purchased 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 840 ($9.99) per share, with a total value of £18,807.60 ($22,368.70). In other RS Group news, insider Alex Baldock acquired 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 840 ($9.99) per share, for a total transaction of £18,807.60 ($22,368.70). Also, insider David Egan sold 9,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($10.61), for a total value of £87,969.04 ($104,625.40).

About RS Group

(Get Rating)

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Further Reading

