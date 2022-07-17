Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Beazley (LON:BEZ)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 630 ($7.49) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BEZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Beazley from GBX 670 ($7.97) to GBX 690 ($8.21) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Beazley from GBX 589 ($7.01) to GBX 598 ($7.11) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 575 ($6.84) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 528.50 ($6.29).

Shares of LON BEZ opened at GBX 475.40 ($5.65) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,131.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 480.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 458.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 339.90 ($4.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 516.20 ($6.14).

In related news, insider Raj Agrawal acquired 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.23) per share, for a total transaction of £1,887.60 ($2,245.00).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

