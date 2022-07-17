Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Victrex (LON:VCT)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Victrex (LON:VCT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($23.79) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,200 ($26.17) to GBX 2,140 ($25.45) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of VCT stock opened at GBX 1,815 ($21.59) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,723.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,889.85. Victrex has a 12-month low of GBX 1,585 ($18.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,700 ($32.11). The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,240.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

