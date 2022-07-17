BiFi (BIFI) Achieves Market Cap of $2.41 Million

BiFi (BIFI) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. BiFi has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $194,732.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BiFi has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BiFi

BiFi uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile.

BiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

