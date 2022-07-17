Big Data Protocol (BDP) One Day Volume Hits $159,787.00

Big Data Protocol (BDP) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $159,787.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0547 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Big Data Protocol Profile

Big Data Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 46,020,856 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Big Data Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Big Data Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

