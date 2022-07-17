BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BIGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69. BigCommerce has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $71.63.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $66.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $107,168.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 180,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,482.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BigCommerce news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $78,618.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,990.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $107,168.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 180,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,482.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,589 shares of company stock valued at $562,279 over the last 90 days. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 68.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

