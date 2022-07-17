Binamon Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (BMON)

Binamon (BMON) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last week, Binamon has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Binamon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binamon has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $83,748.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00048769 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00021467 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001771 BTC.
Binamon Profile
Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok.
Binamon Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Binamon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binamon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.