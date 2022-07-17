Binamon Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (BMON)

Binamon (BMON) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last week, Binamon has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Binamon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binamon has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $83,748.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binamon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00048769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00021467 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Binamon Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok.

Binamon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binamon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binamon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binamon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binamon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.