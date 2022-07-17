Binance USD Hits Market Capitalization of $17.57 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Binance USD has a market cap of $17.57 billion and $5.72 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,187.51 or 1.00027591 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 17,547,224,379 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

