Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for about 2.2% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $50,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,977,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2,510.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 324,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,266,000 after acquiring an additional 311,731 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 59.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 552,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,352,000 after acquiring an additional 206,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,768,000 after acquiring an additional 184,726 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.56.

Biogen stock opened at $217.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $351.86.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

