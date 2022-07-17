Bismuth 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $40.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded 18% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last week, Bismuth has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $40.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010894 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bismuth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.