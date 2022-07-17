BitBlocks Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $74.00 (BBKFI)

BitBlocks Finance (BBKFI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last seven days, BitBlocks Finance has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. BitBlocks Finance has a total market cap of $10,686.52 and approximately $74.00 worth of BitBlocks Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBlocks Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00032794 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001644 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00021816 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001923 BTC.
BitBlocks Finance Profile
BitBlocks Finance’s total supply is 6,815,515 coins and its circulating supply is 6,202,652 coins. BitBlocks Finance’s official Twitter account is @BBKFI.
