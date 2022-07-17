Bitcoin SV (BSV) Achieves Market Cap of $1.03 Billion

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $48.71 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $53.79 or 0.00255954 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,015.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.84 or 0.00532181 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005483 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012056 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,116,739 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

