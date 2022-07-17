BitcoinPoS (BPS) Reaches Market Cap of $298,433.32

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 17th. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $298,433.32 and approximately $25.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,853,724 coins and its circulating supply is 5,642,270 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

