BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Down 5.5% This Week

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and $83,584.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00293659 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00081397 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00078044 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,379,932,036 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

