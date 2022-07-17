BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $537,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.67. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

