BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Buys New Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 0.8% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 20,561 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 822,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,363,000 after acquiring an additional 17,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 71,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 34,465 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.37.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.