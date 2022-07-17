BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Buys Shares of 89,210 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 89,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 4.9% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $30.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.32. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $40.83.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.