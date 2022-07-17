BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 1.7% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $85.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.38 and its 200-day moving average is $96.17. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $109.39.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

