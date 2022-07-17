BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 8,385.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $45.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $43.99 and a one year high of $58.17.

